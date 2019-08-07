Duchess Meghan ‘Wants to Change the Perception’ About Post-Baby Bodies





Duchess Meghan has better things to do than get back to her pre-baby weight — and she hopes other new moms will follow her lead.

The mom of 2-month-old Archie “wants to change the perception that you have to be skinny to be beautiful,” a royal insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Acting as a role model to new moms has been something the former Suits actress, 38, has strived to do since welcoming her son with Prince Harry, 34, on May 6. “It’s not easy to lose the weight,” a source previously told Us in July, “but she’s happy to be a realistic example to new mothers.”

Still, the Duchess of Sussex is all about health and balance, which includes a plant-based diet (with cheat days!) and “daily yoga and meditation in her equipped yoga studio at Frogmore,” says the insider. “What she loves most about the practice is that it helps her switch off and wind down.”

The best part of it all? “She’s even taught Harry a few moves!” adds the source.

The best part of it all? "She's even taught Harry a few moves!" adds the source.

