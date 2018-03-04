Meghan Markle Will Be Baptized in Church of England: Report

Meghan Markle, who was raised Protestant, will reportedly be baptized in the Church of England before her wedding to Prince Harry, The Sunday Times reports.

The royal-to-be, 36, will be joined at the baptism by mom Doria Ragland and father Thomas Markle later this month at Kensington Palace, according to the British outlet. This will reportedly mark the first time Markle’s dad will meet his future son-in-law as his daughter is confirmed as an Anglican.

The traditional ceremony will be performed by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who will also officiate the royal wedding on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Markle is reportedly converting out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, with whom she’ll make her first appearance on March 12 at Commonwealth Day at London’s Westminster Abbey.

The Suits star’s parents released a joint statement in November 2017 after the news of the royal engagement broke. “We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents,” they said at the time. “We wish them a lifetime of happiness,” they added, “and are very excited for their future together.”

