A year of firsts! Meghan Markle’s debut public appearance with Queen Elizabeth II is set to take place on Monday, March 12 — just two months before her royal wedding to Prince Harry.

The 36-year-old former Suits actress will join her fiancé, along with Duchess Kate and Prince William — now known as the fabulous four after making a joint appearance earlier this month — to celebrate Commonwealth Day at London’s Westminster Abbey, Hello! magazine reported on Friday, March 2.

This will be the first public engagement with her soon-to-be grandmother-in-law. Markle’s future father-in-law, Prince Charles, will also be in attendance at the royal outing.

The annual celebration is the largest annual multi-faith gathering in the UK in celebration of Her Majesty’s lifetime commitment to the Commonwealth. The service will feature a special musical performance by former One Direction member Liam Payne.

Though this may be Markle’s first public appearance with the Queen, she seems to have already won her over in the privacy of the palace. In their first joint interview, the couple — who are set to tie the knot at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19 — opened up to the BBC last November about Markle meeting the Queen. Harry dished that his fiancée has met her “a couple of times,” calling her “an incredible woman.”

And the animal-lover already has an edge. In that same interview, Harry added that Queen Elizabeth’s beloved dogs took an instant liking to the actress. “The corgis took to you straight away,” Harry teased at the time. “I’ve spent the last 33 years being barked at; this one walks in, absolutely nothing.” To which Meghan replied: “That’s true, just laying on my feet during tea, it was very sweet.”

