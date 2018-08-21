Cue the trumpets! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding was filled with several memorable takeaways — and one standout meme. And now, her BFF and stylist, Jessica Mulroney, is recalling the adorable (and hilarious) moment, which involved her son Brian.

Three months ago, the 8-year-old made headlines after he showed off a huge toothless smile as he entered Windsor Castle behind Duchess Meghan. He — alongside his twin brother, John — were pageboys with Prince George at the May 19 ceremony. As he helped to hold Meghan’s veil, he grinned big once he heard the music play.

On Sunday, he made the same expression while posing with his mom, John and sister Isabel, 5.

“That face Brian is making reminds me…” Mulroney cracked on Instagram. Many commenters chimed in, however, she later tweaked her remark.

It later read: “Another day, another jumpsuit. That Brian face though.”

Mulroney and the new royal, 37, have been friends for years. The two are so close that Mulroney accompanied Meghan on many of her dress fittings — and introduced her to Clare Waight Keller, who would go on to create Meghan’s custom Givenchy wedding gown.

“Regal beauty. Simplicity and elegance at it’s best,” Mulroney later captioned an Instagram photo of Meghan on the historic day. “I’m so proud of you.”

