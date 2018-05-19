Royally hilarious! While Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were tying the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19, social media users were busy turning the couple’s special day into memes.

One moment that quickly went viral was an excited pageboy — one of Meghan’s bestie and stylist’s Jessica Mulroney’s twin boys — photobombing the bride’s arrival as he held her veil.

“Same bro. Absolutely same,” one person captioned a photo of the little one geeking out behind Meghan, who wore a Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy wedding gown.

Another user captioned the same moment, “This pageboy is literally me right now I’m so excited.”

Pippa Middleton, Queen Elizabeth II, Amal Clooney and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby’s outfits also captured the attention of Twitter users, who compared their looks to different beverage cans.

“Pippa’s dress looks like the Arizona iced tea can #RoyalWedding,” one person wrote alongside pregnant Pippa’s mint green, flowery dress.

Another person summed it up writing, “I love the internet #Royal Wedding,” alongside photos of the priest and a La Croix can, the queen and a Lime-a-Rita can and Amal next to a Pine-a-Rita can.

Viewers, meanwhile, were surprised to see Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, who dated the prince on and off from 2004 to 2011, at the nuptials.At one point, she appeared anxious after the priest asks attendees asked if anyone objected to Harry and Meghan’s union.

“Don’t wanna panic you all but I think Chelsy Davy might object. #RoyalWedding,” a user captioned a photo of Davy.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show at the end of there ceremony. While George, 4, looked timid and uninterested in the onlookers gathered outside the chapel after the nuptials, Charlotte, 3, was all smiles as she proudly waved to the crowd.

“princess charlotte is me at the beginning of the school year and prince george is me .05 seconds into the semester #RoyalWedding,” a user captioned the funny comparison.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently enjoying the rest of their wedding day. After attending a luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at St George’s Hall, the newlyweds and 200 of their closet family and friends will celebrate their nuptials at an evening reception hosted by Prince Charles at Frogmore House.