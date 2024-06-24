Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, seemingly believes that he and King Charles are like two peas in a pod due to both men dealing with certain health battles while staying isolated from the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry.

Thomas, 79, opened up to the Daily Mail on Saturday, June 22, and explained that he “would love to speak” to the monarch, 75, “because I am sure he has as many unanswered questions as I do.”

Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer this past February after undergoing a prostate procedure.

“Neither of us deserves the treatment we’ve received,” the former lighting director continued. “He is going through cancer treatment and I’m not in the best of health. I’m not afraid of dying. It is what it is.”

“I have so many questions I’d like to ask Meghan and Harry. The main one being, why have they treated not only me but the Royal Family and the King so badly,” Thomas said, adding that he feels “deep empathy” for the British sovereign.

Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39, have had contentious relationships with both Thomas and Charles over the years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to take a step back as senior members of the Windsor clan in January 2020 and moved to Montecito, California.

As for Thomas, his relationship with the Suits alum went sour when he was caught staging press photos before her wedding in May 2018.

The Sussexes addressed the incident in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, which debuted in December 2022.

“Of course, it’s incredibly sad what happened. She had a father before this,” Harry explained.

“Now she doesn’t have a father. I shouldered that. Because if Meg wasn’t with me, then her dad would still be her dad,” he added, referring to the photo scandal. “It’s amazing what people would do when offered a huge amount of money. Fifty thousand, a hundred thousand, to hand over photographs, to create a story. And thank God most of them said no.”

Thomas also noted to the outlet that he hasn’t met grandchildren, Archie, 5, and Lilibet Diana, 3, yet.

“They have two grandpas who want to see them, one of whom is the king of England,” he wondered. “I never in my 80 years thought I’d be in the same boat as the king.”

“I wish we could have worked this situation out. I was always ready and willing to do that,” he said.

Thomas and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, were married from 1979 until 1987.