Get ready for a show on May 19! When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange wedding vows in seven weeks, they will be flanked by more than 250 members of the Armed Forces.

“Members of the Household Calvary will form a staircase party at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle as part of the wedding,” according to a statement released by the British Ministry of Defence on Wednesday, March 28. “The State Trumpeters and a Captain’s Escort from the Household Cavalry will also provide ceremonial support.”

This detail holds special meaning for 33-year-old Harry, who served two tours in Afghanistan after joining The Blues and Royals in 2006. Per the statement, units “that hold special relationship with Prince Harry” including the Army Air Corps and Royal Marines will be in attendance.

Kensington Palace released their own statement on Wednesday on behalf of Harry and the 36-year-old retired actress. “Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are pleased that members of the Armed Forces will play such a special role in their Wedding,” reads a Twitter message. “The Military, and these units in particular, hold a great significance for Prince Harry and the couple are incredible grateful for their support.”

Approximately 600 guests have been asked to join in the celebration of Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, which will include dining with the queen at a lunchtime reception. Later that evening, 200 guests will attend a more intimate reception at Frogmore House.

The couple, who met in London in July 2016, announced their engagement on November 27

