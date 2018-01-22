The feud continues! Megyn Kelly used the final minutes of her Today show hour on Monday, January 22, to lay into Jane Fonda, who recently criticized the anchor for asking her a question about plastic surgery in September.

“And now, a word on Jane Fonda, who appears to be fixated on an exchange I had with her months ago on this show,” Kelly, 47, said, speaking directly to the camera. “When she first complained publicly after the program — and repeatedly — I chose to say nothing, as my general philosophy is what other people think of me is none of my business. However, Fonda was at it again last week, including right here on NBC, and then again elsewhere. So it’s time to address the ‘poor me’ routine.”

During a contentious interview in the fall, the former Fox News anchor asked the Oscar winner, 80, about aging and plastic surgery. “We really want to talk about that now?” Fonda, who was on the NBC morning show to discuss her Netflix film Our Souls at Night, responded at the time.

The Grace and Frankie star then reignited the bad blood during a Today show interview with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on January 16, after Lily Tomlin joked that she and Fonda have been friends since before the Golden Globe winner’s “first face-lift.” Fonda replied, “We don’t need to hear that. Who are you, Megyn Kelly?”

Kelly said on Monday that Fonda has “discussed her cosmetic surgery pretty much everywhere before coming on our show,” noting the actress’ previous interviews with Entertainment Tonight, W magazine and other outlets. “Apparently when she came here, however … I was supposed to discern that this subject was suddenly off-limits,” the NBC News host said.

“This is a woman whose name is synonymous with outrage,” Kelly continued. “Look at her treatment of our military during the Vietnam War. Many of our veterans still call her ‘Hanoi Jane’ thanks to her radio broadcasts, which attempted to shame American troops. She posed on an anti-aircraft gun used to shoot down our pilots. … So, the moral indignation is a little much. She put her plastic surgery out there. She said she wanted to discuss the plight of older women in America. And honestly she has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive.”

Fonda, who also discussed the plastic surgery drama during a recent Variety interview, has repeatedly apologized through the years for her visit to Hanoi.

