About face! Jane Fonda once again called out Megyn Kelly on Tuesday, January 16, for her September comments about the actress’ plastic surgery.

During an appearance on the Today show on Tuesday, co-anchor Hoda Kotb asked Fonda and Lily Tomlin about their longtime friendship.

After Fonda said the two had known each other for 50 years, Tomlin quipped: “I think before your first face-lift!”

While Kotb and Savannah Guthrie cracked up at the comment, Fonda, 80, was less amused. “We don’t need to hear that,” she said. “Who are you? Megyn Kelly?!”

The star’s jab at Kelly was in reference to a September interview in which the host asked a seemingly out-of-the-blue question about Fonda’s past plastic surgeries. “I read that you said you’re not proud to admit you’ve had work done,” she said at the time. “Why not?”

Fonda looked annoyed by the question as she retorted: “We really want to talk about that now?” to which Kelly replied, “Well, one of the things people think when they look at you is how amazing you look.”

Fonda quickly shut down the former Fox News host, 47, by pulling the conversation back to her film. “Well, thanks,” she said. “Good attitude, good posture, take care of myself. But let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, Our Souls at Night, rather than plastic surgery.”

Following the interview, Fonda admitted that she was “a little bit” shocked by Kelly’s question. “Given the fact that we don’t have a lot of time and Bob is right here, it’s a weird thing to bring up — whether I’ve had plastic surgery or not. I have and I’ve talked about it,” she told ET Canada. “Seemed like the wrong time and place to ask that question.”

Guthrie, however, defended Kelly’s question during a September interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. When the Bravo host, 49, declared, “I would have asked that question. I have asked that question,” Guthrie agreed.

“I think I’ve asked that question, too,” she said. “You know, sometimes you ask questions in an interview — live TV, there’s awkward moments all the time.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!