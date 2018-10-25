Megyn Kelly is no stranger to controversy. The TV host has made several questionable comments on air through the years, most recently when she defended blackface.

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, October 25, that NBC has canceled Megyn Kelly Today in the wake of the 47-year-old’s latest scandal. “She didn’t want to leave NBC but was forced out by management,” a source told Us. “This is only just beginning to sink in for Megyn because it happened so quickly.”

Read on to revisit five of Kelly’s most controversial moments.

Blackface Comments

The journalist wondered aloud on the Tuesday, October 23, episode of her show why it is inappropriate for white people to wear blackface makeup on Halloween. “When I was a kid, that was OK just as long as you were dressing as character,” she insisted. Kelly apologized to fellow NBC staffers in an email later that day. The next morning, her colleague Al Roker said on Today that she “owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country.” An NBC News spokesperson told Us on Thursday morning that Megyn Kelly Today would be “on tape” for the remainder of the week “given the circumstances.” But hours later, Us confirmed that Kelly had been ousted by the network.

Santa and Jesus Debate

Kelly declared on her Fox News show, The Kelly File, in December 2013 that Santa Claus and Christ were both white. “I just want the kids watching to know that,” she said. “How do you revise it in the middle of the legacy, of the story, and change Santa from white to black?”

Jane Fonda Drama

The TV anchor asked Jane Fonda during a September 2017 interview on Megyn Kelly Today about aging and plastic surgery. Looking agitated, the Oscar winner, 80, shot back, “We really want to talk about that now?” before changing the subject back to her movie Our Souls at Night. After Fonda joked about the contentious interview months later, Kelly accused the actress on air of being “fixated” on it. Kelly admitted to Us exclusively earlier this month that her only regret from her first year hosting Today’s third hour was having Fonda as a guest. “That didn’t go well!” she said with a laugh.

