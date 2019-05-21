Mel B is “NOT OK” — but she’s also not blind. The Spice Girl took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 21, to address reports that she was hospitalized after losing her vision in one eye.

“Thank you so much for all the lovely support and messages I’ve had about my eye,” Mel B, 43, captioned a black-and-white photo of herself wearing a patch over her right eye. “Just so you know the real truth. I had an awful experience last week when I went blind in my right eye and my left eye went blurry.”

The former America’s Got Talent judge slammed rumors that “this has happened to me many times before,” telling her 1.4 million followers, “Just to be clear I was NOT ok.”

“I was actually in a lot of pain and very very scared but thanks to the incredible eye specialists in A&E at London’s Moorfields Hospital and after at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital I was diagnosed by and eye specialist with severe IRITIS in my right eye and UVEITIS in my left eye,” she explained. “I’m taking multiple prescription heavy duty eye drops and other medication the dr gave me that I have to take every day to keep the inflammation under control.”

Mel B assured fans that she is “being so well looked after by Team Spice,” but she will need another three to four months “to fully get it under control.”

“But I’m no longer worried that my condition will get worse,” she added. “My only problem now is I have to find a very cool Scary eye patch. Does anyone – apart from Madonna – know where I can get one ?? #eyepatch Pls #takingcareofme thank you #nhs.”

Earlier this week, multiple reports claimed that the singer was rushed to a London hospital after going blind in one eye, putting the Spice Girls’ upcoming reunion tour in jeopardy.

Mel B (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice) and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) kick off their first tour in more than a decade on Friday, May 24, at Croke Park in Dublin. Their tour, which Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) did not join due to other business commitments, is set to include 13 shows, ending at Wembley Stadium in London in mid-June.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!