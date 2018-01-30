Melania Trump wore a cream Dior pantsuit to her husband Donald Trump‘s State of the Union address, and the Twitterverse had some thoughts about it.

The first lady, who arrived separately to the president at the Capitol amid reports that he cheated on her with porn star Stormy Daniels, teamed the designer suit with a Dolce & Gabbana shirt — in sharp contract to several female politicians who chose to wear black in support of the #MeToo movement and female victims of sexual assault and harassment. African-American legislators also wore Kenta cloth scarves to protest the president.

Twitter had some theories about the former model’s choice of wardrobe, with some suggesting she wore a cream pantsuit similar to one former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wore when she accepted the Democratic nomination in July 2016.

“A white pant suit. Does that mean Melania is a Nasty Woman like Hillary Clinton?” one person asked.

“Melania is trolling Trump with that Hillary style pants suit,” another suggested.

“Welcome to the resistance, Melania,” another wrote.

The comments came after Trump’s third wife abruptly canceled a planned trip to Davos, Switzerland, with her husband amid allegations that he had an affair with adult actress Daniels in 2006, a few months after Melania gave birth the couple’s only son, Barron. She flew to Florida, instead, and her change of plans fueled speculation about a possible rift between the couple.

Daniels denied on Tuesday that she had an affair with Trump.

Melania Trump is wearing a white pantsuit – a WHITE. PANTSUIT. – to the State of the Union. She's a suffragette, Hillary Clinton, and a Ke$ha #metoo backup singer all in one. Wow, Melania. Way to make a statement! — Kristina (@OrcaDreams1969) January 31, 2018

Melania Trump channels Hillary Clinton in white at SOTU https://t.co/5qx4kwOom6 pic.twitter.com/zsm6RmtM58 — The Art of Shopping (@RTshopper) January 31, 2018

Why is Melania Trump wearing Hillary Clinton’s cream suit from the debates? #SOTU — Jaymie (@JaymieGonzales4) January 31, 2018

#SOTU Hillary says ,

“ Hey, don’t I look just like Melania tonight?!” pic.twitter.com/UQOyHfC9GF — Chase McCalister (@MccalisterChase) January 31, 2018

Melania’s outfit tonight is a tribute to @HillaryClinton, a clear dig at Trump. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/70NSvzlFkP — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) January 31, 2018

