Melania Trump Steps Out After Donald Trump Affair Allegations

Melania Trump has returned to the spotlight. One month after President Donald Trump was accused of having an affair with a porn star in 2006, the first lady re-emerged at the 2018 Governors’ Ball at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, February 25.

Melania, 47, wore a custom black Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral lace and sequin details. Donald, 71, kicked off the annual event with a speech, in which he congratulated “our first lady on such a beautiful room,” adding that she “worked very hard” on planning the evening.

The former model has largely shied away from the public eye since news broke on January 18 of her husband’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels, which he has denied. On January 23, Melania pulled out of a scheduled trip with Donald to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, a move that her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, blamed on “logistical issues.”

Then, on January 30, Melania broke a longstanding tradition by choosing to ride separately from the real estate mogul ahead of his first State of the Union address at the Capitol building. The couple, who wed in 2005 and share 11-year-old son Barron, also worked independently during a day trip to Ohio on February 5, with Melania visiting Cincinnati Children’s Hospital while the president delivered a speech nearby.

Melania’s communications director told CNN that the first lady will give her first public remarks since the Daniels scandal at a luncheon for governors’ spouses at the White House on Monday, February 26. She will address the recent shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, as well as the effect gun violence has on children.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!