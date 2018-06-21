Melania Trump made an unfortunate sartorial decision before meeting with immigrant children at the Texas border on Thursday, June 21.

The first lady, 48, was spotted wearing a jacket with the words “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” scrawled across the back as she arrived at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland to board a flight to McAllen, Texas. The $39 olive-colored Zara jacket has since sold out on the retailer’s website.

By the time the airplane touched down in the Lone Star State, Trump had changed into a cream-colored jacket, which she wore over the same white skinny jeans and sneakers she had on earlier in the day.

Many Twitter users were outraged by the fashion choice. “This is not a joke … I am actually speechless,” former senior Democratic National Committee adviser Zac Petkanas wrote. MSNBC host Chris Hayes tweeted, “Wait, wait, wait. I just got wifi to work on my flight. This Melania jacket thing cannot be real. Can’t. I’m choosing not to believe it.”

In response to the backlash, Trump’s press secretary Stephanie Grisham tells Us Weekly, “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe (much like her high heels last year),” referencing how the former model wore stilettos on her way to help Hurricane Harvey survivors in Texas in August 2017.

Grisham later tweeted, “Today’s visit w the children in Texas impacted @flotus greatly. If media would spend their time & energy on her actions & efforts to help kids – rather than speculate & focus on her wardrobe – we could get so much accomplished on behalf of children. #SheCares #ItsJustAJacket.”

Trump’s unexpected trip to the Upbring New Hope Children’s Shelter came one day after her husband, President Donald Trump, signed an executive order to end his administration’s immigration policy that led to at least 2,000 children being separated from their parents between April and May, according to an estimate from the Department of Homeland Security.

“I’m here to learn about your facility, to which I know you house children on a long-term basis,” she said during a roundtable discussion on Thursday. “I also like to ask you how I can help these children to reunite with their families as quickly as possible.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Zara for comment.

