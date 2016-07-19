Donald won't like this! Melania Trump is being mocked for her Republican National Convention speech, which many believe was plagiarized. The aspiring first lady's address to GOP delegates in Cleveland on Monday, July 18, was greeted with a round of applause from the crowd and her husband, Donald Trump. However, within hours, it was speculated that she stole a part of her speech from remarks that Michelle Obama made during the 2008 Democratic National Convention. Watch Us Weekly Video's side-by-side comparison of Trump and Obama's speeches above!

The controversy spurred angry — and hilarious — reactions on social media. The hashtag #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes was soon created, with many joking about other famous and non-famous quotes that Melania, 46, must be behind.

"'I have a dream…' #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes," one commenter wrote, referring to the late Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech. A second teased: "'I'm Batman' #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes."

Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams couldn't help but join in. He posted several tweets using the hashtag, most notably posting lyrics from Rihanna's song "Work.” ("'All right stop Collaborate and listen Ice is back with my brand new invention…' #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes," he added, referring to Vanilla Ice's 1991 rap.)

As previously reported, the former model is being accused of lifting two paragraph's from FLOTUS' past speech. "My parents impressed on me the values that you work hard for what you want in life. That your word is your bond, and you do what you say and keep your promise. That you treat people with respect,” the Slovenian-born mother of one said on Monday. Compare that to Obama's 2008 comments, which said: "Barack and I were raised with so many of the same values: that you work hard for what you want in life; that your word is your bond and you do what you say you're going to do; that you treat people with dignity and respect, even if you don't know them, and even if you don't agree with them."

Donald's team has since released a statement on the matter. "In writing her beautiful speech, Melania's team of writers took notes on her life’s inspirations, and in some instances included fragments that reflected her own thinking," senior communications advisor Jason Miller posted on Trump's campaign page on Tuesday. "Melania’s immigrant experience and love for America shone through in her speech, which made it such a success."

Read more #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes reactions below:

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes — Dontez Gray (@tezzz16) July 19, 2016

I'm tired of these motherfuckin' snakes…in this MOTHERFUCKIN' PLANE!!!#FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes — L Dizz (@earthpartyradio) July 19, 2016

https://twitter.com/MsJasTiffany/status/755388414984327169

Luke, I am not your father. #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes ? — Lynn (@BrooklynNashie) July 19, 2016

https://twitter.com/jackiegeeze/status/755388410228072449

Fore score and seven years ago . . . #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes — Bad Hombre Jim (@Phxflyer) July 19, 2016

"You is smart you is kind you is important" #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes — Marvia Jenkins (@swirlzandcurlz) July 19, 2016

Billie Jean is not my lover, she's just a girl that claims that I am one….. But the kid is not my son! #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes — U.N.I.T.Y (@Alalia_ivy) July 19, 2016

I'm really happy for you, I'ma let you finish, but…#FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes — Deep State Globalist (@jeffreyThomson) July 19, 2016

"I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative." #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes — brenny (@bjlmiranda) July 19, 2016

Say hello to my little friend #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes — Kayla✌️ (@othsavedme) July 19, 2016

https://twitter.com/AliEljaouhari/status/755388345400762369

“R to the Eezy, M to the Wizeye, My arms stay breezy the Don stay flizeye Got a date at 8 I’m in the 7-40-fizive" #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) July 19, 2016

"All right stop

Collaborate and listen

Ice is back with my brand new invention…" #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) July 19, 2016

"I got hot sauce in my bag. Swag." #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) July 19, 2016

