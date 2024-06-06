Melanie Wilking was hopeful about where she stood with sister Miranda Derrick before she slammed the documentary Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult.

“Thankfully, since going public in 2022, we have reunited with my sister, who even attended my wedding,” Wilking wrote via her Instagram Story on June 2. “We believe that one day my sister and the other victims will realize their love for their families and faith was exploited. When that happens, we will be here for them without judgment.”

She continued, “We have all been hurt but believe our family will get through this, people will become more aware and educated about high control groups, and justice will be served.“Thank you again for all your love and support. We could never have done this without it.”

Wilking and Derrick rose to fame on TikTok as dancers. However, the sisters have had a tumultuous relationship which was highlighted in the Netflix doc about 7M, an influencer management company founded by Shekinah Church pastor Robert Shinn.

In Dancing With the Devil, which dropped on the steamer earlier this month, Shinn was accused of running a cult which Derrick’s family claims she is stuck in. Shinn has denied the allegations, which was included in a statement at the end of the doc.

“No criminal charges have been brought against Shinn. He has previously denied sexually abusing any member of Shekinah or any client of 7M,” the statement read. “The civil lawsuit is ongoing. Robert and his codefendants deny the claims against them. The case is set to go to trial in 2025.”

Although Wilking’s recent message was hopeful, Derrick released a statement about the allegations made by her family in the three-part doc series and shared that she is “not a victim,” “not in any harm,” and “not being abused.”

“I want to start by saying that I appreciate the concern that has been expressed for my well-being,” Derrick wrote via her Instagram Story. “Due to pending litigation, in which I am a plaintiff in a defamation lawsuit, it’s not appropriate for me to comment on specific allegations. Though I will state that I do not condone abuse in any way.”

Derrick shared that the special only captured one side of the story which belongs to her family.

“I love my Mom, Dad and Melanie and they will forever be a part of my life. The truth is, we just don’t see eye to eye at this time. I believe that this documentary is a one-sided story,” she wrote. “I gave my life to Jesus Christ in 2020 and asked my family for some space in the very beginning to collect my thoughts and process my new walk I wanted to take with God.”

She continued: “My family didn’t honor the space I asked for and I saw a different side of them I’ve never seen before. Honestly, it made me mad, frustrated and annoyed that they were being so overbearing and chaotic.”

Before the doc aired, Miranda distanced herself from her family and went on to marry fellow 7M dancer James Derrick. However, Miranda and Wilking seemingly put aside their differences late last month when she and James attended Wilking’s wedding to football player Austin Ekeler.

“Had such a great time at my sister’s wedding✨💍, “ Miranda wrote in May via Instagram alongside pictures from the nuptials.