Miranda and Melanie Wilking came together to celebrate Melanie’s wedding to NFL star Austin Ekeler — but there’s a catch.
The Wilking sisters — who rose to fame as dancers on TikTok — have had a tenuous relationship for years, which is highlighted in the Netflix docuseries Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult.
So, when Miranda — who now uses the last name Derrick after marrying dancer James Derrick in 2021 — showed up to Melanie’s wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 25, their legions of fans and followers took notice.
“Had such a great time at my sister’s wedding✨💍, “ Miranda wrote Monday, May 27, via Instagram alongside a couple of pictures from the lavish nuptials.
Wearing a black dress and holding a glittery purse, Miranda is seen smiling and looking off into the distance before the ceremony, which went down at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa.
Miranda attended the event with her husband, James, and shared another snap from the wedding’s photo booth via her Instagram Stories. However, some were quick to notice that Miranda does not appear to have taken any pictures with her sister on the big day.
“We needed a shot of you and the bride,” one person commented on Miranda’s post. Another wrote, “So glad you went! Hoping this means you guys are close again 💕.”
Melanie also did not share any photos with her sister in her celebratory wedding Instagram post. According to People, the wedding was “very small” with Melanie’s two best friends acting as flower girls.
While it’s unclear where the sisters’ relationship stands now, they did get together to celebrate Melanie’s birthday last month.
“Happy Birthday to my beautiful sister @melaniewilking✨” Miranda wrote via Instagram on April 17. “I love you so much! Have the best day🎂.”
Melanie commented on the post, “Thank you for a special day ❤️ love you!”
The birthday festivities also included James and Melanie and Miranda’s parents, who were interviewed in the Netflix series.
Dancing for the Devil tells the story of 7M Management, the management firm created by former Shekinah Church founder Robert Shinn. In 2009, Shinn was sued by former church member Lydia Chung for allegedly cutting her off from her family, brainwashing her and defrauding her out of property and funds worth $3.8 million.
The Wilkings allege the same thing happened to Miranda, effectively cutting her out of her family’s life in the pursuit of dance superstardom.
Some former 7M clients, who are also interviewed in Dancing for the Devil, liken their experience to being in a “cult.”
In 2022, a representative for Shinn released a statement to the Times U.K. saying, “At no time did Dr. Shinn isolate anyone, limit anyone’s diet, force anyone to run or control anyone’s bank account. Dr. Shinn does not believe or inspire the prosperity doctrine.”
Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult drops Wednesday, May 29, on Netflix.