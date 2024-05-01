Melissa McCarthy doesn’t mind being asked about using Ozempic — especially when it’s by Barbra Streisand.

McCarthy, 53, took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 30, to post a video of her reading a copy of Barbra: Celebrating an Icon.

“The takeaway, Barbra Streisand knows I exist. She reached out to me and she thought I looked good!” McCarthy said in the clip. “I win the day.”

The actress added a lighthearted caption to the social media upload, writing, “@barbrastreisand fan club members only!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

McCarthy has made several attempts to clarify that she wasn’t offended after Streisand, 82, left a surprising comment about McCarthy’s look in a recent photo from the Center Theatre Group gala.

“Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella @adamshankman!!” McCarthy wrote via Instagram Monday, April 29. “Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage 💃🏻💚.”

Streisand replied, “Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?” but later deleted the comment, which made some followers think she didn’t mean for it to be public.

Ozempic and similar off-brand versions of semaglutide have sparked controversy as Hollywood stars have discussed their experiences using the diabetes medication to slim down. The FDA-approved injections are intended to help Type 2 diabetes patients with weight management.

Streisand has since offered more context to her comment after receiving backlash. “OMG — I went on Instagram to see the photos we’d posted of the beautiful flowers I’d received for my birthday!” Streisand wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday. “Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album. She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading.”

McCarthy, meanwhile, praised Streisand after being asked whether she thought the comment was “out of line.”

“Oh, please,” McCarthy noted. “I think Barbra is a treasure and I love her.”

The duo previously crossed paths in 2016 for a duet of “Anything You Can Do” as part of Streisand’s album Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway.