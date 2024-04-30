Melissa McCarthy has no issues with Barbra Streisand after the musician asked whether she’s taking Ozempic.

“I think Barbra is a treasure and I love her,” McCarthy, 53, told TMZ on Tuesday, April 30.

When the outlet’s photographer asked if McCarthy thought Streisand, 82, was “out of line” for her weight-loss drug remark, she replied, “Oh, please.”

Streisand raised eyebrows on Monday, April 29, when she commented on McCarthy’s recent Instagram post from the Center Theatre Group gala over the weekend.

Related: Celebrities Who’ve Spoken About Ozempic for Weight Loss Ozempic has become a hot topic when it comes to weight loss — with some stars confirming they have used the drug while others denied it. Chelsea Handler admitted during a January 2023 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she unknowingly took the Type 2 diabetes medication, which is traditionally used to improve […]

In the photo, McCarthy was hanging out with Adam Shankman. “Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella @adamshankman!!” McCarthy captioned snaps. “Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage 💃🏻💚🩷.”

Streisand replied in the comments, “Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?” seemingly referring to McCarthy’s slimmer figure.

The Oscar winner quickly deleted the comment, with some fans wondering if it was meant to be sent to McCarthy privately.

The following day, Streisand cleared up the controversy by posting an Instagram Story statement in her defense.

“OMG — I went on Instagram to see the photos we’d posted of the beautiful flowers I’d received for my birthday!” Streisand explained on Tuesday, April 30. “Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album.”

Streisand noted, “She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading.”

Related: Melissa McCarthy's Body Evolution Through the Years Making it look easy! Click through to see Melissa McCarthy's amazing body transformation through the years

Although Streisand didn’t appear to mean anything negative by her question to McCarthy, the issue of using Ozempic has become a hot topic in Hollywood circles.

Ozempic, which was created to help with high blood pressure or manage type 2 diabetes, has turned into a quick-fix weight loss drug for many in recent years. Doctors, however, have not recommended its use or those of similar drugs like Wegovy or Mounjaro for casual weight loss.

McCarthy, meanwhile, has been vocal about her weight ups and downs over the years, especially after her fame blossomed following 2011’s Bridesmaids.

Related: Celebrities Before and After Weight Loss Pictures Shocking, indeed! Some celebs seek out extreme methods to shed pounds, while others transform with the aid of healthier methods. From Rosie O'Donnell's and Jordin Sparks' respective 50 pound weight losses to Biggest Loser winner Rachel Frederickson's whopping 155 lighter frame, see before and after pictures of celebrities' weight loss transformations.

“I’ve been every size in the world. Parts of my twenties, I was in great shape, but I didn’t appreciate it. If I was a 6 or an 8, I thought, ‘Why aren’t I a 2 or a 4?'” McCarthy recalled to More magazine in June 2013. “Now I feel like I have two great kids and the dreamiest husband on the planet, and everything else is just a work in progress.”

Once the actress hit her 40s, she stopped worrying about “the stupid stuff I worried about at 20,” she explained.

“At 20 you don’t have any responsibilities, so of course you’re a shallow narcissist. You can’t appreciate anything, you’re so self-absorbed. I bought into it — I should be taller, thinner, have better hair. But I think that’s part of being young,” McCarthy said. “Now, especially with kids, you lose any sense of time or energy to worry about all the little stuff. It’s like the chip was taken out.”