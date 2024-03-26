Everything the ‘Bridesmaids’ Cast Has Said About a Potential Sequel

It’s been over a decade since Bridesmaids hit theaters and rocked the comedy landscape — and fans are still wondering whether there will be a sequel.

Written by Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo and Paul Feig, Bridesmaids follows Annie (Wiig), a single, underachieving woman who has been chosen by her lifelong best friend, Lillian (Maya Rudolph), to be her maid of honor. The comedy features a packed cast of comedic powerhouses, including Melissa McCarthy, Rebel Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper, and Wendi McLendon-Covey as the other bridesmaids.

Since the female-driven comedy was released in 2011, Wiig, 50, has fielded questions about a potential continuation of Annie’s story, categorically denying the possibility of a sequel each time. In a March 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wiig was asked about the potential for a Bridesmaids follow-up, given the lack of women-centered comedies at the box office.

“People get scared,” the Saturday Night Live alum said. “What’s wrong with having a big female cast, why is that scary?” Despite that, she added that she still wasn’t interested in a follow-up.

“It’s never been a conversation,” she said. “That story had an end, and it’s so beloved to me for 10 million reasons, and I think it’s OK to just have it exist in the world as it is.” Even Jon Hamm, who had an uncredited role as Annie’s friend-with-benefits, Ted, told E! News as early as 2011, “I don’t think Kristen is going to do it,” when asked about a Bridesmaids sequel.

Wiig, however, isn’t the only cast member who has been asked about a sequel. While some are more keen to return to the world of Bridesmaids, others defer to Wiig’s judgment about leaving the story where it is.

Keep scrolling for everything the cast of Bridesmaids has said about a potential sequel:

Kristen Wiig

“We have said we weren’t really interested in, like, going back and writing another one,” Wiig told Andy Cohen during SiriusXM’s Town Hall in February 2021, alongside her Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar costars Mumolo and Jamie Dornan. “But I just don’t want it to be translated as a negative thing, because we obviously love the movie. … We feel like we told that story and we were just so excited to do other things.”

Wiig has denied the possibility of a sequel as far back as 2013. “It wasn’t a hard decision,” she told Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “We knew during the first one, this was it. We would have made a lot of money if there was a second one, but that’s not my goal in my creative life.”

Annie Mumolo

In the same February 2021 interview with Cohen, Mumolo added that a Bridesmaids sequel is “not worth doing” unless they get the story right. “It takes years to get movies made,” she said. “And Bridesmaids took many years to get made and … because it takes so many years, [we] felt like we purged that out of us.”

Wendi McLendon-Covey

“You know, for 10 years we’ve been saying that there will be no sequel. And that’s coming from Kristen’s mouth,” McLendon-Covey exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2021. “So, yeah, there is no sequel.”

Maya Rudolph

“I saw that. I mean, if that’s how she feels…” Rudolph told Entertainment Tonight on March 21, 2024, when asked about Wiig’s comments to THR. “I don’t know, I feel like people are always looking for some sort of answer from me, like, it’s not up to me.” She added, “We had the best time doing it, so I feel like I get it.”

Melissa McCarthy

“I would do a Bridesmaids sequel this afternoon, right now,” McCarthy, 52, told People in April 2023. “That group of women was the most magical thing ever. Almost all of us were really good friends already. I think it was such a magical time.”

She added that even if the cast were “all in our nineties and Kristen and Annie are like, ‘Should we team back up?’ I’d be like, ‘Yes. Yeah, we should.’”

Rose Byrne

Byrne, for her part, told People in May 2023 that she would “of course” return for a sequel, but only if the rest of the Bridesmaids joined.

“If all the girls were in, I absolutely would,” she said at the time. “It’s a hard act to follow because the first film was so great. It was so magical and so beloved.”