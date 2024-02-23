Barbra Streisand has captivated the stage, screen and world with her acclaimed career and one-of-a-kind vocals.

Streisand landed her big break at age 19 in 1962, scoring the role of Miss Marmelstein in I Can Get It for You Wholesale on Broadway. Two years later, she originated the role of Fanny Brice in the stage production of Funny Girl.

“I want to play with it, play with the music, you know, rephrase it depending on how I felt that night,” Streisand recalled to NPR‘s Terry Gross in November 2023 of her experience on the Funny Girl stage. “That’s what I think keeps a performance honest. You can’t just copy what you did from the night before. You know, it never works, I don’t think. I like actors who respect their reality at the moment.”

Streisand reprised her role of Fanny Brice in the 1968 film adaptation, which ultimately earned her an Academy Award trophy. She has since completed the “EGOT” mantle after earning a second Oscar, four Emmys, eight Grammys and one honorary Tony Award.

