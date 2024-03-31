Rebel Wilson can see the allure of controversial weight loss drug Ozempic — because she briefly tried it.

“Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good, Wilson, 44, told The Sunday Times in a profile published on Sunday, March 31, noting she has since quit using the injectable medication.

The Pitch Perfect star explained that she had decided to lose weight after her fertility doctor linked a slim-down to better odds of IVF (in vitro fertilization) success.

“Basically no one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight,” Wilson explained to the British outlet. “People thought I’d lose my pigeonhole in my career, playing the fat funny character, and they wanted me to continue in that.”

Ozempic, Wegovy and other similar semaglutides have become popular among celebrities as a way to drop pounds. The medications were initially prescribed to help adults struggling with obesity or other weight-related conditions, including high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes. Doctors have not recommended its use for casual weight loss.

Wilson — who welcomed daughter Royce via surrogate in November 2022 — further embarked on a self-coined “year of health” by taking long walks and switching to a high-protein and low-sugar diet. She also learned that she had developed an emotional relationship with food over the years based on how she saw body image portrayed in the media and in Hollywood.

“I feel strongly that young women shouldn’t try to obsess over looking like Victoria’s Secret models — they should just look like themselves,” Wilson stressed. “I know that my relationship with food is complicated.”

Wilson, who noted that she is happy with her “still curvy and solid” body, further addressed her weight loss journey in her Rebel Rising memoir.

“Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say. This is why, I think, Adele hates me,” Wilson wrote in one chapter of her book, which comes out on Tuesday, April 2. “There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another … I am assuming, because to be fair I’ve never asked her.”

Wilson claimed that Adele, 35, would “quickly” turn away from her when they went to the same public event. Adele, who has not addressed the accusations, was also a plus-size star when she rose to fame before slimming down in 2020.

“Working out, I would just feel better. It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone,” Adele recalled to Vogue in October 2021. “I needed to get addicted to something to get my mind right. It could have been knitting, but it wasn’t.”