Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Rebel Wilson Reveals She Briefly Tried Ozempic, Says Sometimes ‘Those Drugs Can Be Good’

By
Rebel Wilson Reveals She Briefly Tried Ozempic, Says Sometimes 'Those Drugs Can Be Good'
Rebel Wilson Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

Rebel Wilson can see the allure of controversial weight loss drug Ozempic — because she briefly tried it.

“Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good, Wilson, 44, told The Sunday Times in a profile published on Sunday, March 31, noting she has since quit using the injectable medication.

The Pitch Perfect star explained that she had decided to lose weight after her fertility doctor linked a slim-down to better odds of IVF (in vitro fertilization) success.

“Basically no one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight,” Wilson explained to the British outlet. “People thought I’d lose my pigeonhole in my career, playing the fat funny character, and they wanted me to continue in that.”

Chelsea Handler, Kyle Richards and More Celebrities Who've Spoken About the Ozempic Weight Loss

Related: Celebrities Who’ve Spoken About Ozempic for Weight Loss

Ozempic, Wegovy and other similar semaglutides have become popular among celebrities as a way to drop pounds. The medications were initially prescribed to help adults struggling with obesity or other weight-related conditions, including high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes. Doctors have not recommended its use for casual weight loss.

Wilson — who welcomed daughter Royce via surrogate in November 2022 — further embarked on a self-coined “year of health” by taking long walks and switching to a high-protein and low-sugar diet. She also learned that she had developed an emotional relationship with food over the years based on how she saw body image portrayed in the media and in Hollywood.

Rebel Wilson Reveals She Briefly Tried Ozempic, Says Sometimes 'Those Drugs Can Be Good'
Rebel Wilson Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“I feel strongly that young women shouldn’t try to obsess over looking like Victoria’s Secret models — they should just look like themselves,” Wilson stressed. “I know that my relationship with food is complicated.”

Wilson, who noted that she is happy with her “still curvy and solid” body, further addressed her weight loss journey in her Rebel Rising memoir.

Yes! Score 64% Off These Overly Comfy Adidas Sneakers Today!

Deal of the Day

Yes! Score 64% Off These Overly Comfy Adidas Sneakers Today! View Deal

Rebel Wilson’s Most Empowering Advice About Her Weight Loss Journey

Related: Rebel Wilson’s Most Empowering Advice About Her Weight Loss

“Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say. This is why, I think, Adele hates me,” Wilson wrote in one chapter of her book, which comes out on Tuesday, April 2. “There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another … I am assuming, because to be fair I’ve never asked her.”

Wilson claimed that Adele, 35, would “quickly” turn away from her when they went to the same public event. Adele, who has not addressed the accusations, was also a plus-size star when she rose to fame before slimming down in 2020.

“Working out, I would just feel better. It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone,” Adele recalled to Vogue in October 2021. “I needed to get addicted to something to get my mind right. It could have been knitting, but it wasn’t.”

In this article

1350331773rebel wilson 206

Rebel Wilson

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!