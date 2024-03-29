Rebel Wilson candidly addressed her past body image issues in her memoir, Rebel Rising, Us Weekly can confirm.

Wilson, 44, wrote in her book that a doctor told her she would have a better chance of getting pregnant if she was “healthier,” writing, “I know that at thirty-nine years old, I’ve trashed my body with junk food, I guess because deep down I think of myself as trash.”

Despite Wilson finding success in her career, she still struggled in her personal life.

“Sure, sometimes I feel like I’m a success. Some days I feel like I’ve ‘made it’ or I’ve ‘done good.’ But a lot of the time I feel I’m not worthy,” she noted in the book, out Tuesday, April 2. “Not worthy of a proper relationship. Not worthy of love. I’m not worth caring about, not by myself or by others.”

Related: Rebel Wilson's Transformation Through the Years Her journey, her way! Rebel Wilson has transformed herself since cementing her place as a dynamite presence in the Hollywood film industry. “I took something that was seen as a disadvantage — no one thinks if you’re fat that you’re going to be an actress and everyone’s going to love you — and turned it […]

Wilson also claimed that her agency didn’t want her to lose weight because they “got hundreds of dollars in commission” for each film where she was cast as the “fat funny girl” that made jokes about her body. Wilson didn’t think her agents were concerned about her mental or long-term physical health.

The actress rose to stardom after starring in the musical comedy Pitch Perfect in 2012. She continued to book roles in that genre with projects such as What to Expect When You’re Expecting, Struck by Lightning and Bachelorette.

Wilson scored her first lead roles in comedies in 2019 with Isn’t It Romantic and The Hustle. Off screen, Wilson found love with now-fiancée Ramona Agruma. She originally took her relationship with Agruma, 39, public in June 2022.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” she captioned an Instagram selfie of the pair.

Related: Rebel Wilson’s Most Empowering Advice About Her Weight Loss Sharing her insight. In early 2020, Rebel Wilson started a lifestyle change that helped her reach her goal weight — which she has used to try to inspire others. The actress documented the fitness journey that initially led to her losing more than 60 pounds by November 2020. After Wilson revealed that reached her goal […]

The sweet social media announcement came after Wilson previously hinted that there was someone special in her life. “I met [my partner] at a friend’s set-up,” she revealed on an episode of the “U Up?” podcast one month prior. “He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off – and then we did! I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don’t really know on the [dating] apps.”

Wilson also discussed how she approached dating before finding her current partner, adding,“I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn’t like.”

The comedian, who welcomed daughter Royce in November 2022 via surrogate, has not shied away from the ups and downs in her dating life, which included not losing her virginity until age 35.

“People can wait till they’re ready or wait till they’re a bit more mature,” Wilson told People in an interview published on Wednesday, March 27. “And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don’t have to wait until you’re in your thirties like me, but you shouldn’t feel pressure as a young person.”

Related: Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma's Relationship Timeline A special connection. Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma kept their romance low-key for months before offering a glimpse at their bond. In May 2022, Wilson hinted that she was seeing someone new while discussing her attempts to get back into the dating scene. “I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people […]

Wilson noted that she would have “explored [her] sexuality more” if she “had been born 20 years later.”

“I just knew I was attracted to men, and that was the normal thing,” she added. “And so when I started opening myself up probably more after my father’s death and realizing, ‘Oh, even though I’d seen marriage as a terrible thing and waste of time, I started opening myself up to that.’”

Wilson concluded: “And then only years later, meeting women and having feelings for a woman, and that, I just think it’s a sign of where society kind of was.”

Rebel Rising will be available on Tuesday, April 2.