Rebel Wilson claims in her new memoir, Rebel Rising, that she thinks Adele “hates” her, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say. This is why, I think, Adele hates me,” Wilson, 44, wrote in her book, which comes out on Tuesday, April 2. “There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another … I am assuming, because to be fair I’ve never asked her.”

According to Wilson, she and the 35-year-old singer had crossed paths at a few public events. Whenever the Pitch Perfect actress walked toward Adele, the Grammy winner allegedly would “always quickly” turn away.

“As if my fatness might rub off on her if I were near her for more than thirty seconds. That she didn’t like being compared to ‘Fat Amy,’” Wilson claimed, referring to her Pitch Perfect character.

Adele has not publicly addressed the claims, which were first reported by In Touch.

Wilson’s weight had previously been a factor in her acting roles and she even once claimed that her Pitch Perfect contract wouldn’t allow her to shed pounds. The franchise wrapped in 2017, nearly four years before Wilson underwent a “Year of Health” and lost more than 70 pounds.

“It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier,’” she said during a July 2021 Instagram Live. “That’s kind of what started it, that if I lost some excess weight that it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality. It wasn’t even really myself, it was more thinking of a future mini-me, really.”

Wilson, who welcomed daughter Royce via surrogate in November 2022, has since shown off her slimmer physique via social media and in photo shoots.

“Rebel is so proud of her weight loss and her body transformation,” a source previously told Us in February 2021, noting the actress followed a high-impact workout plan and overhauled her diet. “Rebel flew past her goal weight and continued to work out after hitting that magic number. … Rebel clearly had a mission to lose weight and she did in spades. She feels stronger, more confident.”

Adele was also a plus-size star when she hit the big time. By 2020, she confirmed that she had also slimmed down.

“Working out, I would just feel better. It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone,” Adele recalled to Vogue in October 2021. “I needed to get addicted to something to get my mind right. It could have been knitting, but it wasn’t.”

Rebel Rising — which made waves for the chapter about Sacha Baron Cohen — will be available on Tuesday, April 2.