Rebel Wilson Reveals She Lost Her Virginity at 35

Rebel Wilson revealed in her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising, that she lost her virginity at age 35.

Wilson, 44, called herself a “late bloomer” and explained that she included the anecdote about her personal life to reassure individuals that “not everybody has to lose their virginity as a teenager.”

“People can wait till they’re ready or wait till they’re a bit more mature,” Wilson told People in an interview published on Wednesday, March 27. “And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don’t have to wait until you’re in your thirties like me, but you shouldn’t feel pressure as a young person.”

The Pitch Perfect star recalled avoiding conversations surrounding the topic because she was “embarrassed.”

“Normally I would just leave the room when the conversation was happening,” she said. “And then the people that said, ‘Oh, at 24, it’s so late.’ And then I’m sitting here thinking, ‘Oh my God, my number’s 35. What the hell? I’m going to look like the biggest loser.'”

Wilson recalled once making up a lie to a friend instead of sharing the truth. “There was one vague time, I think I told my best friend, ‘Oh, yeah, I just did it to just get it over with when I was like 23.’ Just to really avoid the questions,” she said.

Wilson believes she would’ve “explored [her] sexuality more” if she “had been born 20 years later.” She noted, “I just knew I was attracted to men, and that was the normal thing.”

“And so when I started opening myself up probably more after my father’s death and realizing, ‘Oh, even though I’d seen marriage as a terrible thing and waste of time, I started opening myself up to that,’” Wilson said. “And then only years later, meeting women and having feelings for a woman, and that, I just think it’s a sign of where society kind of was.”

Wilson publicly came out in June 2022, revealing she found love with Ramona Agruma. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” she captioned the Instagram upload at the time.

Amid their romance, the pair welcomed daughter Royce in November 2022 via surrogate.

In February 2023, she proposed to Agruma during a trip to Disneyland in California. “Rebel has everything she wants,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She has love, she’s a mother, she’s wildly happy.”