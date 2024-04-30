Barbra Streisand is raising eyebrows after she posted — and quickly deleted — a comment asking Melissa McCarthy whether she’s taking Ozempic.

McCarthy, 53, shared two Instagram snaps of herself attending the Center Theatre Group gala over the weekend with Hairspray director Adam Shankman. “Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella @adamshankman !!” McCarthy captioned the photos on Monday, April 29. “Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage 💃🏻💚🩷.”

Eagle-eyed fans soon noticed that Streisand, 82, was one of many commenters chiming in on McCarthy’s look.

“Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?” the Oscar winner wrote.

Streisand soon deleted the comment, but not before McCarthy’s fans noticed her remark. “Me running to the comments to look for Barbara’s comment 😂😂,” one social media user joked on Tuesday, April 30.

Another commenter theorized that Streisand meant to send McCarthy a direct message and accidentally posted her question for all of McCarthy’s nearly 13 million followers to see. “Barbra, if you don’t have something nice to say … ,” quipped a third Instagram user.

While Streisand’s comment disappeared, plenty of other celebrities shared praise of McCarthy’s mint green gown, which she paired with a rainbow-patterned Kurt Geiger bag.

“Stunners!! ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Elizabeth Banks, while both Glenn Close and Mariska Hargitay declared that McCarthy looked “gorgeous.” Octavia Spencer added, “These lewks are yummy.”

McCarthy has never publicly spoken about Ozempic (a prescription diabetes medication that has become popular for weight loss), she has been open over the years about the way people react to her body in Hollywood. In 2019, she recalled an incident where an unnamed journalist kept asking about her weight during the press tour for 2011’s Bridesmaids.

“He kept asking, ‘Are you shocked that you actually work in this business at your tremendous size?’” McCarthy told InStyle. “He was like, ‘Oh, your tremendous size, you can actually work?’ I just remember all the blood drained out of me. I thought, ‘With my tremendous size, I could tackle you so quickly.’ … When we left, their producer was horrified and said, ‘We’ll never play what he said. I’m so sorry.’ But it happens all the time, to the point where it’s fascinating because they don’t do it to men.”

McCarthy has also worked with labels to design her own clothing, in part because of how limited the options are.

“I’ve been every shape and size that’s out there, and I just found it harder and harder to find stuff,” she told WSJ. Magazine in 2019. “I thought, I’m modern and young and want to wear what everybody else is wearing. Why is this such a strange request?”