Celebs were out and about this week — from the cast of Big Little Lies enjoying Perrier-Jouët champagne, to Kris Jenner flaunting her Christmas present, to Greta Gerwig making sure her skin looked flawless for the Golden Globe Awards. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Mena Suvari and Alicia Silverstone attended Lynn Hirschberg Celebrates W Magazine’s It Girls With Dior at A.O.C in L.A.

— Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley celebrated the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards with glasses of Perrier-Jouët in hand as they sang along to Madonna classics in Beverly Hills.

— HLN’s Ashleigh Banfield and her now-husband Chris Haynor (whom she met on Match.com) got married over the holidays at The Hermitage Club ski lodge in beautiful snow-covered Vermont.

— Kris Jenner showed off her iconic Moke America car on Instagram that she got for Christmas.

— Greta Gerwig prepped her skin with Caudalie’s brand new Premier Cru Serum for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.

— Nicole Kidman attended the 7th Annual Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards in Hollywood.

— Criss Angel celebrated his 50th birthday at Shrine at Foxwoods Resort Casino with his wife, mom, brother and crew.

— Perrey Reeves getting a stay at The Ink House, a new luxury inn in Napa Valley, at The HBO Luxury Lounge presented by Ancestry in Beverly Hills

— Mike Tyson, his wife and his three kids took a VIP tour around Epcot Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios for a holiday trip in Orlando, Florida.

— Neil Patrick Harris rode into the future with Lyft and Aptiv self driving cars at CES in Las Vegas.

— Coco Rocha and Christian Siriano attended the Fashion Scholarship Fund’s 81st Annual National Merit Scholarship Awards Dinner at the New York Marriott Marquis.

— Clive Davis had dinner with a group of ten friends at Forte dei Marmi in Miami, Florida.

— Dinah Jane wore Amrapali Jaipur diamond and ruby lotus earrings to the Vanity Fair x Instagram Celebrate the New Class of Entertainers event in L.A.

— Alexander Rossi attended The Amazing Race watch party at Rock & Reilly’s in West Hollywood.

