Fashion emergency! Shahs of Sunset’s Mercedes “MJ” Javid reflected on her wedding day and explained why she left husband Tommy Feight waiting at the altar for an hour.

“I picked up the flower girl and my dress completely fell off … It just fell off my shoulders all the way down. My dress wasn’t ready,” the Bravo star, 46, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Third Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala. “They f—ked up my dress badly, like, they hated me or something. You know? It was almost like revenge. They were trying to sew me and do damage control, total dress malfunction. And, by the way, Persian weddings are usually, like, four-and-a-half hours.”

Us exclusively revealed earlier this month that Javid ran late to her April nuptials at The Jeremy West Hollywood. Feight, 46, looked nervous but kept his cool while waiting for his then-bride-to-be.

Despite the stressful situation surrounding her Pedram Couture gown, Javid told Us in April that the ceremony “looked beautiful” and the couple “had the best day.”

Us broke the news in October that the duo are expecting their first child together, a boy. “I am so excited to see this baby and meet this baby face-to-face and just become more selfless and compassionate and, you know, learn to experience life from the beginning,” Javid told Us at the gala of preparing for motherhood. “You know, I can’t remember a lot of my childhood and I definitely can’t remember being born, so I think it’s just going to be a beautiful blessing.”

The real estate agent added that her pregnancy has benefited her marriage to Feight. “It definitely took our relationship to the next level, because you see this happiness in his eyes that you’ve never seen before,” she gushed. “Maybe I saw it at the altar, so I do love that. I know how much he’s looking forward to being a father, and Tommy didn’t have a relationship with his dad, so I know he’s really excited to make good on things that his dad didn’t. It’s really nice to experience that with someone you love on that level.”

