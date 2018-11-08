Time to say “I do”! Mercedes “MJ” Javid and Tommy Feight’s wedding will finally air on the Thursday, November 8, season 7 finale of Shahs of Sunset, but that doesn’t mean it went off without a hitch!

During the ceremony at Jeremy West Hollywood on Saturday, April 21, Mercedes, 45, actually was running late and kept her husband-to-be waiting for quite some time!

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the finale, MJ’s mother, Vida, walks down the aisle as everyone in the congregation applauds. “I really want Mercedes to have someone in her life to share her life with,” she says in her confessional. “If Mercedes really is happy with Tommy, I’m happy with Tommy. I gained a son and it’s wonderful.”

She then tells someone next to her that she left her daughter 45 minutes ago – and MJ is still not walking down the aisle. Tommy is clearly getting worried as an hour has passed since the time the wedding was supposed to start.

Luckily, the pair did tie the knot, as Us Weekly had an exclusive look inside theirs spring nuptials! “Everything just looked beautiful,” MJ told Us exclusively at the time. She walked down the aisle in a dress by Pedram Couture. After the ceremony, she changed into a sexy white lace jumpsuit for the reception.

“We had the best day,” she added. In October 2018, Us broke the news that the couple are expecting their first baby.

“I feel really happy,” she said. “Of course, it was a little rough on the journey, doing the IVF stuff before, so I think I really paid the price back then, because this is so easy.”

Shahs of Sunset airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

