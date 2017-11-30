When former Today cohost Meredith Vieira once went snooping around Matt Lauer’s office, she made a startling discovery.

“You had a huge bag of sex toys, yes you did, in your closet, Matt,” the 63-year-old journalist quipped when Lauer appeared with Savannah Guthrie on The Meredith Vieira Show in May 2016.

“Wait a minute. Wait a minute. Wait a minute,” Lauer responded. “We had a guest on the show who was a sex therapist . . . I think you did the segment, actually.”

“I didn’t. I didn’t,” Vieira replied. She also said she didn’t remember a sex therapist.

“When she left, she gave each of us a shopping bag of stuff,” Lauer recalled, to which Vieira shot back: “I didn’t get a bag of stuff.” A confused Guthrie, who was sitting on the couch, can be seen shaking her head.

This isn’t the first cringeworthy clip featuring Lauer and Vieira. In a 2006 video obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, November 29, Lauer eyed his colleague while cameras were still rolling during a commercial break. “Pretty sweater,” he whispered as she was reaching to pick up papers on a table. “Keep bending over like that. It’s a nice view.”

As previously reported, Lauer was terminated by NBC after a coworker accused him of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

After the news broke, Variety published a two-month long investigation detailing multiple allegations of sexual harassment against Lauer. Some claims include that he gave a sex toy to a woman and exposed himself in front of another. The New York Times also reported that at least two other women came forward with allegations, with one calming that he invited her into his office in 2001 and they had sex.

Lauer broke his silence on Thursday, apologizing for “the pain I have caused others by my words and actions.”

