Meryl Streep’s youngest daughter, Louisa Jacobson, is opening about her sexual identity.

Jacobson, 33, who is a star on HBO’s The Gilded Age, posted her first official Instagram photos with partner Anna Blundell on Saturday, June 22. Taking their relationship public amid Pride Month, the actress wrote, “Blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb,” and added a string of heart, fire and rainbow-flag emojis.

Jacobson’s caption alluded to a recent New York Times story headlined “We’re Entering a Joyful New Era of Lesbian Fashion,” which she screenshotted in her photo carousel alongside her selfie with Blundell, as well as a solo shot of herself sporting a loose-fitting black suit.

“LIVE queen!” Ariana DeBose wrote in the comments, while Derek Blasberg added, “Happy pride.”

Related: Meryl Streep’s Family Guide: Meet the Actress’ Kids While Meryl Streep is known for many notable roles on screen, the actress’ most special one is being a mom. After Streep and Don Gummer tied the knot in 1978, the pair went on to welcome Henry Gummer, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer and Louisa Jacobson in 1979, 1983, 1986 and 1991, respectively. (Streep and Gummer […]

Fans also gushed over the exciting news, with one person writing, “COMING OUT AT YOUR MOM’S BIRTHDAY IS SO ICONIC.” (Streep turned 75 years old over the weekend.)

Blundell, who produces high-fashion photoshoots for Versace and Chloe, among other brands, featured Jacobson on her own Instagram account last December. Jacobson replied to her post, writing, “OMFG ILYSM,” which prompted Blundell to respond “ily,” internet-speak for “I love you.”

In late May, Blundell posted a photo of herself smiling at a social gathering. “Life is so fun and cool & I’m the luckiest!!!” she gushed in her caption. Jacobson responded, “Must be nice to be so gorgeous.”

Like her Oscar-winner mother, Jacobson graduated from the Yale School of Drama and got her start in theatrical productions before pivoting to screen roles. She has played socially conscious socialite Marian Brook in The Gilded Age since 2022. Last year, she and her co-stars, including Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski, were nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award for their ensemble work on the series.

Related: Us Weekly's Favorite New TV Couples of 2024 From Maxton Hall‘s Ruby and James to Bridgerton‘s Colin and Penelope, TV couples have kept Us fed this year. There have been many fictional relationships we wanted to see come to life in 2024, but the best surprises sprouted from the pairings we weren’t expecting to fall in love with this year. Prime Video’s Maxton […]

Earlier this year, Jacobson exclusively spoke with Us Weekly about The Gilded Age’s upcoming third season, saying, “I think season 3 is just going to be a continuation of the same delicious drama. But maybe with a little more power and edge.”

She teased, “That’s what I’m hoping,” before calling on creator Julian Fellowes to “take notes!”

Working on the show — which follows the nouveau-riche Russell family and their old-money neighbors, the Van Rhijns, in 1880s New York City — had been a learning curve for Jacobson, the last of Streep and sculptor Don Gummer’s four children. (Streep announced in October 2023 that she and Gummer, who also share Henry, 44, Mamie, 40, and Grace, 38, were separated and had been for more than six years.)

“[I] chose to bury my desire to act,” Jacobson told Vanity Fair in February 2022. “I needed to prove to myself, my family, and my peers that somehow I was different.”

Jacobson was drawn to her Gilded Age character because of their similarities.

“[Marian] doesn’t want her life handed to her. She wants to pave her own path,” Jacobson said, adding, “She’s a person who doesn’t let the shiny exterior fool her.”