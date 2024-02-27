Louisa Jacobson is hoping to up her game as Marian Brook on season 3 of The Gilded Age, and she already has an idea of what might come next.

“I think season 3 is just going to be a continuation of the same delicious drama,” Jacobson, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly at the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday, February 24. “But maybe with a little more power and edge.”

The actress teased, “That’s what I’m hoping,” before calling on creator Julian Fellowes to “take notes!”

Jacobson was in awe as she attended the awards show in Los Angeles, celebrating her first nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series alongside her Gilded Age costars.

While The Gilded Age lost the category to Succession, Jacobson was in great spirits as she soaked in the milestone moment.

“I’m just so, so grateful. I think it’s very affirming to feel like your work [is] recognized,” she gushed to Us on the red carpet. “We all work so hard. I think that season 2 really hit its stride. It’s cool to see that recognized.”

Jacobson noted that she imagined viewers would instantly support the HBO drama when it premiered in 2022 and was surprised that it was a slower build. “It was a little different, the outcome [after season 1],” she explained, adding that the positive reception for season 2 “is more what I imagined.”

Ahead of the event, Jacobson praised Christine Baranski, Carrie Coon and more of her costars for being nominated. “OH MY GOD what an honor to work alongside such talents as these!!” she wrote via Instagram in January, sharing a photo of the cast.

Working on The Gilded Age — which follows the new money Russell family and their old money neighbors, the Van Rhijns, in 1880s New York City — has been a series of learning curves for Jacobson, the youngest child of Meryl Streep and estranged husband Don Gummer.

The period series is Jacobson’s first TV gig after growing up at theater camps and performing in high school. “[I] chose to bury my desire to act,” Jacobson told Vanity Fair in February 2022. “I needed to prove to myself, my family, and my peers that somehow I was different.”

Jacobson was drawn to her Gilded Age character because of their similarities.

“[Marian] doesn’t want her life handed to her. She wants to pave her own path,” Jacobson said, admitting that she could understand Marian’s point of view. “She’s a person who doesn’t let the shiny exterior fool her.”

Jacobson is the third sibling in her family to become an actress. Her big sisters, Mamie Gummer and Grace Gummer, are both in the business, while Jacobson’s brother, Henry Gummer, is a musician.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Gilded Age are available on HBO Max.

