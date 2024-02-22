While Meryl Streep is known for many notable roles on screen, the actress’ most special one is being a mom.

After Streep and Don Gummer tied the knot in 1978, the pair went on to welcome Henry Gummer, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer and Louisa Jacobson in 1979, 1983, 1986 and 1991, respectively. (Streep and Gummer announced their separation in October 2023 after 45 years of marriage.)

When asked whether she found motherhood or acting to be more difficult, the Devil Wears Prada actress candidly confessed being a mother has been her hardest role.

“Mothering. Definitely. Acting — that’s praise, money, fulfillment,” she told The Washington Post in 1998. “Mothering — they don’t even say, ‘Thank you.’ There’s no comparison to acting. I can’t really call acting work, since it’s secretly so fun.”

Keep scrolling for a complete guide to Streep’s family: