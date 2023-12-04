Meryl Streep turned the 2023 Academy Museum Gala into a family affair.

Streep, 74, posed for red carpet photos with all four of her and estranged husband Don Gummer’s children — son Henry Wolfe and daughters Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer and Louisa Jacobson — at the Los Angeles gala on Sunday, December 3. The group was also joined by Henry’s wife, Tamryn Storm Hawker, and Grace’s husband, Mark Ronson.

The family coordinated with matching all-black looks. Streep and Grace, 37, each rocked long-sleeved dresses while Mamie, 40, and Jacobson, 32, opted for sleeveless ball gowns. Wolfe, 44, and Ronson, 48, both sported classic black tuxes with black and white dress shirts, respectively. Hawker, meanwhile, dazzled in a nude mini dress with a long sheer overlay, embroidered with silver floral designs.

Streep was one of several celebrity honorees at the event. Greta Gerwig, whom Streep worked with on the 2019 film Little Women, presented the legendary actress with the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award in honor of the impact her decades-long career has had on the entertainment industry. The award was previously presented to Julia Roberts at the gala’s second annual ceremony last year.

Don, 76, was noticeably missing from the family’s night out following news of his and Streep’s split. “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” a rep for Streep said in a statement to Us Weekly on October 21.

The pair made their last public appearance together five years ago at the 2018 Academy Awards, at which Streep was nominated for best actress for her role as Katharine Graham in The Post. (Frances McDormand ultimately took home the prize for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.)

Streep and Don wed in 1978, just six months after they were introduced by her brother. Henry was born one year later, and the duo welcomed Mamie, Grace and Louisa in 1983, 1986 and 1991, respectively.

The former couple also share four grandchildren. Wolfe and Hawker have a daughter and son, while Mamie shares a son with her husband, Mehar Sethi. Grace and Ronson welcomed their first child in March.

Prior to their separation, Streep thanked Don for being a support system in her best actress acceptance speech at the 2012 Oscars. “First, I’m gonna thank Don because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech, they play him out with the music, and I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives, you’ve given me,” she said while accepting the trophy for her performance as Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady.

She also praised her partner for being “very involved” in the raising of their four kids during a June 2019 interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, joking that she was a “tiger mom” compared to his “relaxed” approach.

“When my son Henry was little, he wanted to learn to play the piano, but the teacher we hired was not very good, and Henry lost interest,” she recalled. “I thought he should continue to take lessons, but my husband thought it was my dream that I was trying to impose on him. Today, my son is 37 and he’s a musician. Tiger mom Meryl was right.”