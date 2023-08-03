It appears Paradise may be lost for Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby.

Allio got dodgy when asked about his status with Maltby, whom he started dating on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, during an interview on the “She’s All Bach” podcast.

“I’ll say this. Being in a public relationship, it isn’t fun,” Allio said on Thursday, August 3. “Danielle and I, like, both agree that the only people that should be in our relationship are us two. So we think just the healthiest way to have a relationship is to keep it private.”

Allio added that he and Maltby “both love each other, like, very much.”

“But we just kind of want to keep things private. I think when you start having a relationship and bringing people into it, people have opinions, you know, and it’s just not the right way to run a relationship, so that’s just something we’ve decided,” he concluded.

Bachelor Nation has been questioning the couple’s status in recent weeks after they stopped sharing as many photos together via Instagram. Maltby, for her part, last paid tribute to her partner on the app on Father’s Day, while Allio shared a snap with the nurse days earlier. Prior to the recent social media lull, the twosome documented their relationship quite often.

Earlier this year, Maltby relocated to Ohio to be with Allio and his son, James, whom he shared with late wife Laura.

“She’s moving to Cleveland!” he told his followers via an Instagram Q&A in January. “She found an awesome place and got an awesome job. It’s all looking good. This is going to be an awesome year!”

Allio and Maltby’s love story aired in fall 2022. After the finale, the duo confirmed they were still dating and she had met his son.

“I introduced James and Danielle as, you know, ‘Danielle [is] daddy’s friend,’ and he totally understands that at that level. I’m really protective over him and making sure that he doesn’t get attached to anybody too early,” Allio explained to Us Weekly in November 2022. “And at that time when we first introduced him, I think we’d been dating for maybe, you know, six weeks, five weeks, which is way quicker than the timeline that I normally would have. But I’m glad I did it. I saw their connection immediately and it’s just a beautiful thing.”

She went on to gush about seeing him be a parent.

“Something that I’ve loved even more about you is just watching you be a dad. Like, every kid deserves a dad like Michael,” Maltby said. “I’ve never experienced anything like it in my life.”