Listening to concerns. Michael B. Jordan is making a change to his rum brand after Nicki Minaj shared her thoughts on the name following online criticism.

After Lori Harvey recently congratulated her boyfriend, 35, and his new venture, some people noticed the connection the rum brand has to a Caribbean celebration.

“Congratulations on the launch of your rum baby! I’m so proud of you!!!” Harvey, 24, captioned a photo of the actor standing next to a sign that says J’Ouvert via Instagram Stores on June 19.

Harvey, who started dating Jordan in January, also shared a look at the packaging for the rum at the time.

“Derived from the Antellian Creole French term meaning ‘daybreak,’ J’Ouvert originated in the pre-dawn streets of Trinidad, as celebrations of emancipation combined with Carnival season to serve as the festival’s informal commencements. Crafted on those same islands, J’Ouvert Rum is a tribute to the ‘party start,'” the box read.

J’Ouvert is a name of an annual celebration of Caribbean heritage. It is connected to the beginning of Carnival and is associated with the emancipation from slavery that originated in Trinidad and Tobago.

Many fans, including Minaj, 38, questioned why Jordan was using the name if he seemingly didn’t have a connection to the Caribbean.

“I’m sure MBJ didn’t intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive — but now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish & prosper,” the singer, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 22. She included several screenshots of more information about J’Ouvert alongside the social media post.

Jordan promptly apologized for the name and assured fans that there are discussions happening about the next steps.

“I just wanna say on behalf of myself and my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love and respect) and hoped to celebrate and shine a positive light on,” he wrote via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 23. “Last few days has been a lot of listening. A lot of learning and engaging in countless community conversations.”

The Black Panther actor promised that people’s concerns would be addressed.

“We hear you. I hear you and want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize and look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of,” he concluded.