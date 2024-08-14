Michael Bolton is safe and sound after police cars were spotted at the singer’s house on Tuesday, August 14.

Bolton, 71, was the subject of an alarming social media post on Tuesday evening. “Something with several police cars is happening at Michael Bolton’s house here in Westport CT,” an X user wrote at the time. “I hope he is all right.”

Within just a few hours, the “Said I Loved You… But I Lied” hitmaker responded himself. “All is good!! Just prepping for a small landscape project 😄 thanks for checking!” Bolton wrote in the comments section of the post.

The welcomed news comes after Bolton’s recent recovery following a brain tumor diagnosis.

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

On January 5, Bolton revealed he had undergone surgery at the end of 2023. “I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges,” the singer-songwriter wrote via Facebook at the time. “Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success.”

Bolton, father to daughters Isa, Holly and Taryn, whom he shares with ex-wife Maureen McGuire, remained at home for an extended period to ensure a thorough recovery. But while the surgery was successful, Bolton admitted that his recuperation journey was far from over.

“For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring,” he said in January’s post. “It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.”

Related: Celebrity Injuries Through the Years: Reese Witherspoon, Teddi Mellencamp and Mo... Take a look back at Reese Witherspoon, David Beckham, Halle Berry and other stars who have had minor injuries that have made headlines

Prior to January’s health revelation, Bolton had scheduled shows across the United States and Europe. His greatest musical hits include “How Can We Be Lovers,” “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” and “Can I Touch You… There?”

The Grammy winning artist had planned on touring his latest album, Spark of Light, which was released in July 2023, marking Bolton’s newest music in more than a decade. Bolton began writing songs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I felt a responsibility to help people feel a spark in their lives. Music is very powerful that way,” he told Billboard after the album’s release. “We’re all so humanly connected; we’re so in need of some light. That became the working theme every day: ‘How do we make [the music] make other people feel better?”