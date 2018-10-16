The best is yet to come! Michael Bublé set the record straight about rumors that he is retiring from music.

“Well, it’s true. It’s all true,” the singer-songwriter, 43, joked during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Fantasy Sports Radio on Monday, October 15. “Just consider the source. That’s all I say to people. … Come on, are you kidding me? I need the money. I’m not going anywhere.”

Bublé seemed to suggest during a recent interview with the Daily Mail that his upcoming album, Love, will be his last in the wake of his 5-year-old son Noah’s battle with cancer.

“I’m retiring from the business,” he was quoted as saying to the U.K. newspaper. “I’ve made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top.”

However, a rep for the four-time Grammy winner later assured Us Weekly that fans can breathe a sigh of relief: “He is absolutely not retiring. He was talking about the emotions he was feeling during his son’s illness. He has an album coming out [in November] and possibly an upcoming tour, so all good. He is not going anywhere.”

Bublé’s son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer at the age of 3 in late 2016. The crooner announced in a statement posted on Facebook at the time that he and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, had temporarily put their “careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well.”

The couple, who also share 2-year-old son Elias and 2-month-old daughter Vida, ended 2017 on a high note, though. That December, a source told Us exclusively that Noah was “doing well” after undergoing chemotherapy, and Bublé was “ready to think about going back to work.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!