Easing back into normal life. Michael Bublé and his actress wife, Luisana Lopilato, walked the red carpet at the Juno Awards in Vancouver over the weekend following their son’s cancer battle.

Lopilato showed off her growing baby bump in a black, sparkly gown. The couple, who were all grins, are expecting their third child.

Bublé, 42, played host at the Canadian music awards show. He was set to host the ceremony in March 2017 but dropped out to care for his 4-year-old son, Noah, who was fighting liver cancer.

The duo’s appearance on the red carpet is one of few public outings they’ve had since announcing their son’s diagnosis in November 2016. “Thank God the worst is over,” Lopilato told Argentinian TV host Susana Gimenez of Noah’s health in July 2017. Bublé also gave an update on his eldest child’s condition in February 2017. “We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” the singer told Us Weekly in a statement.

Us exclusively reported in December 2017 that the couple — who also share 2-year-old son Elias — have returned to work after putting their careers on hold to support Noah. “Luisana has been back on set. And Michael is ready to think about going back to work,” a source told Us, adding that Noah is “doing well.”

The source continued, “This difficult time has brought them closer together and put things in perspective. Michael is keeping his workload light so he can spend as much time as possible” with his sons.

