Out on the town! Michael Cera stepped out at the 2018 Tony Awards with wife Nadine on his arm.

The duo were dressed to the nines as they arrived at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on on Sunday, June 10. Nadine stunned in an emerald green dress, while the Arrested Development alum, 30, opted for a classic black-and-white suit. Inside the star-studded event, Cera, who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for his work in Lobby Hero, was also spotted sipping champagne alongside the brunette beauty.

Although it is unclear when the low-key couple started dating, a source told Us Weekly back in March that they had tied the knot. Shortly after, the Superbad actor was spotted wearing a gold wedding band in New York City alongside Nadine, and it was later revealed that he’s been wearing the same piece of jewelry since at least January 2017.

The Juno star has always kept his love life under wraps. He briefly dated his Scott Pilgrim vs. The World costar Aubrey Plaza, although he never publicly confirmed the relationship. However, Plaza opened up about her romance with Cera during an interview on What’s the Tee? podcast in November 2016.

“Oh, Michael. I dated him for a long time. A year and a half,” she revealed. “We drove across the country after we shot that movie and almost got married in Vegas.”

Added the Parks and Recreation alum: “We love each other. We’re still really good friends. He’s just a weird little friend, and we speak the same language. He’s one of the funniest people I know.”

