Reunited! Michael Douglas’ son Cameron joined him at the premiere of Lifetime’s Cocaine Godmother, making it one of the first times the duo have been seen together after the 38-year-old was released from jail in August 2016.

The pair attended the New York City screening on Thursday, November 30, to support the Ant-Man actor’s wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, who is starring in the movie. The father and son posed for photos together at the event, with Douglas, 73, dressed casually in a black sweater, blue jeans and a leather jacket. Cameron was all smiles posing with his dad, wearing an electric blue sweater, white collared button-down shirt and khaki pants.

His pregnant girlfriend, Viviane Thibes, also attended the event, wearing a black dress that showed off her growing baby bump. The Loaded actor revealed that they were expecting on Instagram in September, and has been sharing updates of his family ever since.

An evening to remember with Family and Friends….Thank you everyone…especially you Mom😘 @diandradouglas #babyshower A post shared by Cameron Douglas (@cameronmorrelldouglas) on Oct 21, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

The Mr. Nice Guy actor was released from prison 14 months ago, after serving nearly seven years following his arrest at a New York City hotel in 2009. The Drug Enforcement Administration arrested the actor for possession of 0.5 pounds of methamphetamine and was later charged with the intent to distribute. In April 2010, he was initially sentenced to five years in prison but his sentence was extended in 2011 after he pleaded guilty to smuggling drugs into jail.

According to Page Six, he was scheduled to be released in 2018 but was released early after spending his last two years in solitary confinement. He went on to live at a halfway house, and he then reportedly moved to an apartment in downtown NYC. In June, The New York Post reported that Cameron tested positive for marijuana while on probation and was accused by probation officers of trying to manipulate his drug tests.

“I have so much to live for. I have a lot of sort of goals and aspirations that I think that I’m more than capable of achieving,” he reportedly told the judge at the hearing. “I guess what I want to tell you is that since I’ve come back, I’ve worked really hard, and this hiccup is unfortunate, but I don’t see it happening again.”

Meanwhile, the Oscar winner, who shares Cameron with his first wife, Diandra Morrell Douglas, opened up about his son’s conviction at the Emmys in 2013. “I’m questioning the system,” he said at the time. “At first, I was certainly disappointed with my son, but I’ve reached a point now where I’m disappointed with the system.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!