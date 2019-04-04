Getting by with a little help from her friends! Selma Blair posed for an epic photo with Michael J. Fox on Wednesday, April 3, months after revealing she leaned on him for support ahead of her recent multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

“I like this man. @realmikejfox. I am not alone in feeling this way,” the Cruel Intentions actress, 46, began her heartfelt caption. “Notice our #underdog shirts. He has #misfits while I have on #badnewsbears. We are all a #timecapsule in this photo. My heart. 💛 mjf… your presence. You. The best. Thank you.”

Blair went on to thank actress Jennifer Grey, who took the picture. “I just blew your minds. Right?,” she added before giving a shoutout to Fox’s wife. “And @tracy.pollan … hi! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

The Family Ties alum, 57, took to the comments section to share a similar sentiment. “You are truly an inspiration,” Fox wrote.

The Legally Blonde actress shared news of her MS diagnosis in October 2018 in an emotional Instagram post. “I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps,” she wrote at the time, explaining her worsening symptoms and how the wardrobe team on set at Another Life have helped her dress each day. “But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

Blair added: “I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges.”

Prior to her diagnosis, Blair reached out to Fox — who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 — for advice when she began noticing signs and symptoms. “I said, ‘I don’t know who to tell, but I am dropping things. I’m doing strange things,’” she told Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts in February 2019. “He got in touch with me and we began conversations. He really helped me … he gives me hope.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!