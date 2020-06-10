Michael Jordan Catches 442-Lb Marlin During Fishing Tournament

Hook, line and sinker! Michael Jordan and the crew on his boat, Catch 23, reeled in an impressive fish during the 62nd annual Big Rock Marlin Tournament — a 442-pound blue marlin.

The former Chicago Bulls player, 57, caught the fish during the competition in Morehead City, North Carolina, on Tuesday, June 9. Jordan’s marlin was an impressive catch but placed only in sixth place for heaviest marlin. The first place boat brought in a 494.2-pound marlin, according to TMZ. The average size of marlin fish reaches 11 feet in height and ranges between 200 to 400 pounds.

Michael Jordan’s “Catch 23” boat brings in a 442.3 pound Marlin in the @bigrockfishing, that’s currently in fifth place. Mike seen putting the Big Rock hat on!! pic.twitter.com/uzSm2RPlst — Brett Kennedy WCTI (@KCKennedy93) June 9, 2020

In video captured at the event, Catch 23 pulled in to the docks and Jordan emerged on the deck as the crowd cheered. The marlin was weighed and came in at 442.3 pounds. The athlete celebrated his success with his crew, who posed behind the massive fish with cigars in their hands.

Unfortunately, the New York native’s fish wasn’t large enough to qualify a place in the top three, which eliminated him from a chance of winning the $3.4 million in prize money. The first place winner for the heaviest catch takes home $1.1 million. There is also a $550,000 prize for the first boat that catches a 500-pound marlin. Last year, the winner caught a record-breaking 914-pound marlin.

However, there are still two more days left in the competition for the retired basketball player to possibly reel in an even bigger fish. Jordan shared in an interview posted on the tournament’s Facebook page that he’s looking forward to trying again.

“I would love to be back with a little bit bigger fish,” he said.

This is the first time that Jordan has participated in the Big Rock Marlin Tournament, but the Charlotte Hornets owner has competed in other fishing competitions, including the White Marlin Open in 2019.

Jordan retired from the NBA in 1993 at just 30 years old. He was previously married to Juanita Venoy from 1989 to 2006. They share sons Jeffrey, 31, and Marcus, 29, and daughter Jasmine, 27. Jordan married model Yvette Prieto in 2013. The couple are the parents of 6-year-old twins Victoria and Ysabel.