Making his mark! With over 1 billion likes on TikTok, dancer and choreographer Michael Le is one of the most influential creators on social media — and he’s using his platform to spread positivity every chance he gets.

For the 22-year-old Florida native, the focus has always been on inspiring the people around him. His brand, Shluv, which stands for self-love, helps share opportunities with the rest of the world, empowering his community with everything the Internet has to offer.

While reflecting on his own personal career journey, Le told Us Weekly that “consistently working on my craft and constantly aiming to do better” is what has brought him the most success — with a little help from TikTok’s major shift in the algorithm that led to a bigger following. The YouTuber gives similar advice to those who wish to follow in his footsteps. “Follow your passion, figure out your niche that works for you, and stay consistent.”

Keep scrolling to get to know more about Le — from his favorite snack to his biggest career goals:

Us Weekly: What are three fun facts about you that no one knows?

Michael Le: I have nine toes, I love to eat Poke and I’m addicted to shopping.

Us: What (if any) celebrity has reached out to you to try to collab and/or said they were a fan? What was that conversation like?

ML: I [have] collabed with too many artists that were legends in their own way and it was honestly really chill. They were just normal people with an insane passion for what they do. They understood hard work and we got along really well.

Us: Who (celebrity-wise) is your biggest inspiration? Whose account do you follow the most and what do you love about him/her?

ML: I have a few, Kevin Hart, The Rock, Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan. The person I follow the most would be Bruce Lee. His work ethic and [the] path he made for himself was so legendary. It inspires me to push further into my career and [the] paths I decide to take.

Us: What’s your goal? What are you hoping to accomplish and/or spread the word about?

ML: My goal is to have a healthy balance of success, fitness, family, love, relationships and spirituality all at the same time. To be able to inspire others to find what success and happiness means to them and to have them pursue those things as well. To truly find self-love.

Us: Tell us about your experience being part of Spider-Man: No Way Home?

ML: It was surreal. It was crazy to see the amount of work and production it takes to pull off a movie of that caliber.

Us: Do you hope to do more acting and go on auditions?

ML: In the next few years definitely. Not a goal in the current phase of my life but it’s 100 percent something I’d love to give a go down the line.

Us: Anything else you’d like to share with us?

ML: Stay tuned with what I’m doing on all my platforms. I’ve been chilling in the shadows really planning my next takeover and I think a lot of people are going to be surprised with what I have in store. For example, I recently co-founded Joystick, a next-gen gaming ecosystem that teaches people how to make money playing video games.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

