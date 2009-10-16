Michael Lohan: I Can’t Even Look at Lindsay Anymore

On Friday's Maury Povich Show, Michael Lohan reaches out to his daughter Lindsay, of whom he claims her health is deteriorating rapidly due to prescription drug abuse.

"There's nothing left of her," he said. "I was out in L.A. with her about three weeks ago when she got robbed. She called me up at 3:30 a.m. and said, 'Daddy, come out here.' I flew out and couldn't even look at her. I had to go outside and cry. When I hugged her, it's just a hollow, hollow person.

Asked what he wants to tell his daughter, Michael (with tears in his eyes) looked into the camera and said: "Lindsay, I love you with all my heart and … I am not going to bury you. You're going to bury me before this is over. I will do anything and everything I have to to save your life. Whether mom likes it, or the public likes it or anyone, I am going to take all the steps I can to help you because I want you to have your life back. You're not in the right state of mind. You're my daughter, honey, and I can do this anymore."

Lindsay, 23, went to Beverly Hills court Friday to give progress on her 2007 drunk driving case. (The actress, who was arrested for driving under the influence, agreed to a plea bargain that called for probation, time in a treatment program and community service after she crashed her car on Sunset Boulevard in Beverly Hills.)

At a hearing in Beverly Hills Friday, a judge added an extra year on Lohan's existing three-year probation sentence after she showed up more than an hour-and-a-half late.

On Thursday, Usmagazine.com caught up with Lindsay, who said: "Everything is good. I am in a really good place. I've been working a lot. I literally slept the entire day yesterday. I woke up, and it was like 10 o'clock at night. I was like, 'I have stuff to do!'"

Asked about her father's concerns, Lindsay told Us: "I just wish he would shut up."

