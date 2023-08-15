While Michael Oher — the inspiration behind the film The Blind Side — deals with his drama with the Tuohys, his wife, Tiffany Roy, is his biggest support system.

Oher, who was taken in by Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy as a young adult, alleged that his supposed guardians never actually adopted him, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly in August 2023. Instead, they convinced Oher to sign a document in 2004 making Leigh Anne and Sean his conservators which gave the family legal authority to make business deals in his name.

Following Oher’s claims, Sean spoke out alleging that the conservatorship was necessary so Oher could play football at the Tuohys’ alma mater the University of Mississippi — where he ended up meeting Roy.

Roy has remained by Oher’s side throughout the ups and downs in his career. In his 2023 memoir, When Your Back’s Against the Wall, Oher gushed about his wife and their strong connection.

“If I’m talking about my circle, my wife, Tiffany, is in the center of it,” Oher penned. “Her presence in my life is truly like my foundation: strong and stabilizing, but not always seen.”

Keep scrolling to get to know Roy:

What Does Tiffany Roy Do For a Living?

Roy is a businesswoman who runs the boutique Feminish Collection in Nashville. Roy revealed on her business Instagram page that she had the idea “for a long time” but waited for the “timing” to be “right.”

How Did Michael Oher and Tiffany Roy Meet?

Oher and Roy met while they were attending Ole Miss as undergrads. Oher wrote in his memoir that the pair connected while Roy was working at the registrar’s office. The football player noted that Roy wasn’t initially impressed by him but after talking and getting to know each other, their romance blossomed and officially began dating in 2005.

When Did Michael Oher and Tiffany Roy Get Married?

Roy and Oher tied the knot in November 2022 after 17 years of dating.

“This day was a very special day that I will forever cherish and hold close to my heart. I look back at my husband’s and I journey together and I can actually say it has been a fairytale, 17 chapters full of life lessons and love,” Roy penned via Instagram at the time. “Life and love is never easy but it’s when you are willing to fight, to learn from one another and to grow into a bounded couple. It’s also understanding and being patient with the person you want to go through good and bad with and to know that this is the person who will have your back and be loyal to you, and that’s why I choose Mr. Michael Oher my King who will love me and our family no matter what. I would not want no fairytale with no one else but this man I will always and forever love you 😘.”

Do Michael Oher and Tiffany Roy Have Children?

Roy is a mother of four. She shares two children, son Kobi and daughter Kierstin, from a previous relationship while she and Oher share son MJ and daughter Naivi. Oher is a doting father to all four kids.

Do Tiffany Roy and Michael Oher Work Together?

The couple cofounded Oher’s non-profit, the Oher Foundation. The Nashville-based organization provides opportunities to socio-economically disadvantaged students via scholarships and mentorship programs.