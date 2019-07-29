



“When Malia and Sasha were newborns, Barack and I could lose hours just watching them sleep,” Michelle, 55, recalled to Meghan, 37, about her now teenage daughters whom she shares with husband Barack Obama. “We loved to listen to the little sounds they’d make – especially the way they cooed when they were deep into dreaming.”

While the Becoming author noted that “early parenthood is exhausting,” she explained there is “something so magical about having a baby in the house.”

“Time expands and contracts; each moment holds its own little eternity,” Michelle shared. “I’m so excited for you and Harry to experience that, Meghan. Savor it all.”

Meghan — who welcomed son Archie with Harry, 34, in May — guest-edited the September issue of Vogue titled Forces for Change. Along with Michelle, 15 inspiring women will be featured including actors and activists Laverne Cox, Yara Shahidi, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Jane Fonda.

“These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, to take the year’s most read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today,” the Duchess of Sussex explained in a press release issued on Sunday, July 28. “Through this lens I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light.”

The California native added: “I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages.”

Harry, who tied the knot with Meghan in May 2018, also contributed to the Vogue issue. The former military pilot sat down for a one-on-one conversation with 85-year-old Jane Goodall, an English primatologist and anthropologist.

