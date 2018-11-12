Former first lady Michelle Obama revealed she and husband Barack Obama seek help for their relationship when they feel it’s needed.

The Becoming author, 54, sat down with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts for a special interview that aired on Sunday, November 11, prior to embarking on her book tour. Michelle spoke candidly about her marriage to the former president, 57, and revealed the reason she wanted to share the intimate information with readers.

“Marriage counseling, for us, was one of those ways we learned to talk out our differences,” the Chicago native explained to Roberts, 57. “What I learned about myself was, my happiness was up to me, and I started working out more, I started asking for help, not just from him but from other people. I stopped feeling guilty.”

Michelle continued: “I know too many young couples who struggle and think somehow there’s something wrong with them. I want them to know that Michelle and Barack Obama — who have a phenomenal marriage and who love each other — we work on our marriage and we get help with our marriage when we need it.”

Working on their marriage of 26 years isn’t the only thing Michelle was open about in her new memoir. The lawyer also shared her struggle with infertility and spoke about it during her interview with the morning talk-show host.

“I didn’t know how common miscarriages were because we don’t talk about them,” Michelle explained after revealing she and Barack lost a baby weeks after finding out they were pregnant.

“We sit in our own pain, thinking that somehow we’re broken,” she added. “That’s one of the reasons why I think it’s important to talk to young mothers about the fact that miscarriages happen.”

The couple went on to use in vitro fertilization to conceive their two daughters, Malia, 20 and Sasha, 17.

Becoming hits bookstores on Tuesday, November 13.

