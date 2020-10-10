Michelle Trachtenberg Is Dating Her Talent Agent Jay Cohen

Off the market! Michelle Trachtenberg is in a relationship with her talent agent, Jay Cohen, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.

The Gossip Girl alum, 34, and the Gersh Agency partner have been “dating for over a year,” one insider reveals.

A second source confirms that Trachtenberg is a client of Cohen. The actress signed with Gersh in 2014 after having success in Hollywood beginning in the early ‘90s.

Cohen, for his part, joined the agency in 2009 to head up the company’s Film Finance and Distribution division. Before coming on board at Gersh, he was a producer, having worked on Bride Wars, Mad Money and Two for the Money.

The Human Kind Of alum sparked engagement rumors on Friday, October 9, after posting a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on that finger.

“I picked the right one 😜⚡️💍,” she captioned the selfie.

The Ice Princess actress added: “Now that I have your attention. I know @joebiden @kamalaharris and I will be very happy together. #vote 💙.”

Trachtenberg also tagged Senator Joe Biden, who is running against President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, and not her boyfriend.

The actress’ Buffy and the Vampire Slayer costar Sarah Michelle Gellar called her “My baby” in the comments section.

Trachtenberg then seemingly shut down the possibility of her being engaged by replying, “April fools day?❤️.”

After Tia Mowry commented on the photo with 14 red heart emojis and one pink heart emoji, the Harriet the Spy star again pointed out it was a joke.

“April fools 😬,” she wrote back.

The New York native continued to reply “April fools” with some sort of emoji on any of her pals’ congratulatory messages, confirming that she isn’t engaged to the agent.

The Adventures of Pete & Pete alum dated actor Shawn Ashmore from 2004 to 2006 and Scott Sanford from 2008 to 2010.