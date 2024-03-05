Michelle Williams struggles to mask her disappointment over not being recognized in a new Uber One commercial.

The Australia ad, which dropped on Monday, March 4, begins with Williams, 44, clutching a cup of coffee as she walks through a park. While making her way over to a bench, the former Destiny’s Child member opens her Uber app, which displays how much money she had saved.

“OK, OK, my Uber One membership savings don’t disappoint,” Williams says out loud as a woman sitting beside her gives her a brief glance. “You know what is disappointing? I was in one of the most iconic girl groups and no one recognizes me.”

After the admission, a man in the background calls the name “Michelle.” Williams, excited that someone is attempting to get her attention, smiles and turns her head before realizing he’s addressing something else entirely.

Related: Where Are Destiny’s Child’s 6 Members Now? Independent women! Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LaTavia Roberson, LeToya Luckett and Farrah Franklin ended up on very different paths after their time in Destiny’s Child. The girl group was formed in Houston in 1990 under the name Girl’s Tyme. Their original lineup consisted of Beyoncé, Roberson, Rowland, Támar Davis and sisters Nikki and […]

“Michelle! You spit that out!” the man continues as he chases after his dog, who has a baguette dangling from his mouth. “Naughty Michelle! Michelle, naughty!”

“Who calls their dog Michelle?” Williams wonders out loud while watching the spectacle as the woman sitting beside her asks, “Sorry, but are you Michelle Williams?”

Relieved that she’s finally getting noticed, Williams grins and confirms her identity only to be disappointed again.

“Dropped your wallet,” the woman replies, handing it over as Williams’ face drops in sheer disappointment.

“At least my Uber One savings don’t disappoint,” Williams says as she scrolls through her phone.

Related: The Best Girl Groups of All Time From the Spice Girls to TLC, see which female musicians paved the way for groups like the Wonder Girls and Danity Kane

After Destiny’s Child released the 1999 album, The Writing’s on the Wall, Williams and Farrah Franklin joined the group, replacing former members LaTavia Roberson and LaToya Luckett. Months later, Franklin, 42, exited and left Destiny’s Child with Williams, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland.

Over the years, the group scored nine Grammy nominations, earning two wins for Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal. While Destiny’s Child disbanded in 2006, they have since reunited for several performances.

After Monday’s advertisement dropped, Williams took to social media to call it “hilarious.”

“I get to be in on the jokes. Certain jokes y’all know I don’t care too much about, especially 24 years later. There are just certain things I don’t care about anymore,” she said via Instagram on Monday. “So what a cool way to be like, ‘The joke ain’t on me, it’s really on you.’ You know, I don’t care. So that was so much fun.”